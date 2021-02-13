The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) (LON:SCIN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $708.40

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) (LON:SCIN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $708.40 and traded as low as $693.00. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) shares last traded at $695.00, with a volume of 57,330 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 708.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 716.48. The firm has a market cap of £486.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74. The company has a current ratio of 31.66, a quick ratio of 31.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52.

Get The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L)’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L)’s payout ratio is -25.61%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.