The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,003 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of The Simply Good Foods worth $21,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 150.0% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 266.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMPL. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

