The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.43. The Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 60,709 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

