The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1,465.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 626,235 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $45,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

