The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Argus raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.66.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

