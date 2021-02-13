The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

