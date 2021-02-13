The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 51,135 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of The Walt Disney worth $205,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

