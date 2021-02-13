The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,309,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $780,815,000 after buying an additional 171,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,630,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

NYSE:DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

