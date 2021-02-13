The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.02. The Western Union also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.21.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU opened at $23.99 on Friday. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.