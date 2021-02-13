Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0519 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 55.7% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $272.19 million and $41.50 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.28 or 0.00323876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,688.27 or 0.03521416 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00054575 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004056 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,242,044,800 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

