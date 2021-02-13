Theta Fuel Tops 24-Hour Volume of $36.85 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 68.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $297.65 million and $36.85 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.47 or 0.00355790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,708.22 or 0.03629158 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00058640 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,241,761,600 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

