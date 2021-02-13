Thisoption (TONS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.39 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thisoption has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00273980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00087430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00086723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00090540 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00064965 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.52 or 0.98349648 BTC.

Thisoption Token Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

Thisoption can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

