Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Thor Industries accounts for approximately 1.7% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.10% of Thor Industries worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of THO stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $132.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.72.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

