THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $4.10 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00008756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $649.06 million and $79.49 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00280458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00088487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00087665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,695.83 or 0.97665354 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00063716 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

