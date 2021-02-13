Thore Cash Trading Down 51.1% This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $12,869.46 and approximately $76,061.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.09 or 0.00477566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

