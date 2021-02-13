ThoreCoin (THR) Price Tops $9,041.50 on Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for approximately $9,041.50 or 0.19346087 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $783.77 million and approximately $64,422.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00280546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00087468 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,302.01 or 0.96932656 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00063319 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

