ThoreNext Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 58.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. ThoreNext has a market cap of $7.29 million and $1,797.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00067247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.59 or 0.01054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055984 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.71 or 0.05552066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026932 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext (CRYPTO:THX) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

ThoreNext Coin Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.