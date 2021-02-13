ThreeFold (TFT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,430.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $4,430.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.00282546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00091233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00089694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00087148 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,945.80 or 0.98832554 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062720 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Token Trading

ThreeFold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.