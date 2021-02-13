Thugs Finance (THUGS) Trading Up 222.6% Over Last Week

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $5.30 or 0.00011152 BTC on exchanges. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $47,451.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded up 222.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00275480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00089920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00089293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00090429 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,698.06 or 0.98350357 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064162 BTC.

Thugs Finance Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

