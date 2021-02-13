Thugs Finance Trading Up 191.7% Over Last Week (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Thugs Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $4.66 or 0.00009923 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded 191.7% higher against the dollar. Thugs Finance has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $47,425.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00060581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00275841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00099973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00079172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00089503 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,211.20 or 0.96243386 BTC.

Thugs Finance Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

