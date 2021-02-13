Thunder Token (TT) Trading 47.6% Higher Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $46.92 million and approximately $46.26 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.95 or 0.00809401 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

