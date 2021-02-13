Tidex Token (TDX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $334.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00284871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00093441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00089482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00089067 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,333.61 or 1.00351720 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00063128 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

