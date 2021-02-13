Tierion (TNT) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $19,311.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00066142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.72 or 0.01054971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054091 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.61 or 0.05571854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.