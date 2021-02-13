TigerCash Hits Market Cap of $364,566.47 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $364,566.47 and $2.67 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.68 or 0.00423878 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 108.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.