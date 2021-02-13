Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) Short Interest Update

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of TIKRF stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Tikcro Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.43.

Get Tikcro Technologies alerts:

About Tikcro Technologies

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. focuses on development of biotechnology project in Israel. It offers anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 for cancer immune treatment. The company was formerly known as Tioga Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Tikcro Technologies Ltd. in September 2003. Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Tikcro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tikcro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.