Time New Bank Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

