Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $849,343.62 and $158.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007545 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.