Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Titan Mining stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Titan Mining has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Titan Mining from $0.60 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.