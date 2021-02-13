TitanSwap Price Tops $1.06 (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 53.2% against the dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $56.62 million and $4.54 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.84 or 0.01078925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00055581 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.05698838 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TITAN is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

