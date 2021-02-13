TitanSwap Price Up 81% Over Last Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $64.80 million and $4.49 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 81% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00070399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.35 or 0.01024870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00053920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.64 or 0.05409860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.