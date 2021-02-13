Tix Co. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Short Interest Update

Tix Co. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TIX stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. TIX has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, operates as an entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

