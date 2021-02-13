Tixl (TXL) Market Capitalization Tops $25.73 Million

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tixl has a total market cap of $25.73 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00280546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00087468 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,302.01 or 0.96932656 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

Tixl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

