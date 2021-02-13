TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Hits $893,030.37

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. TokenPay has a market cap of $893,030.37 and $319,085.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 3% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,049.53 or 1.00068499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00080843 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015903 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,968,008 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

