Tokes (TKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.51 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Tokes has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $159,504.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 tokens. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

Buying and Selling Tokes

Tokes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

