Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the January 14th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

TOELY stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $109.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

