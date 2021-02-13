Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 102.0% in January

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the January 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $58.00 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

