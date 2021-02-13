Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 102.0% in January

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the January 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $58.00 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
Recommended Story: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.