TOP (TOP) Price Up 67.8% This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, TOP has traded up 67.8% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. TOP has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and approximately $485,261.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.81 or 0.01076135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054829 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.63 or 0.05664348 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

