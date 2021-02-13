TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $703.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to post $703.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $711.60 million. TopBuild reported sales of $662.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

BLD stock opened at $221.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $224.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.29.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,477,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

