Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) (LON:TPT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.49

Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) (LON:TPT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.49 and traded as high as $65.80. Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) shares last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 57,396 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.51 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

