Tornado Cash Market Capitalization Tops $104.15 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $385.38 or 0.00803832 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $104.15 million and approximately $22.88 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00269668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00084403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00086817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00087792 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062096 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,202.60 or 0.94284295 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

Tornado Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.