Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 54.7% Higher Over Last 24 Hours

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $100.97 million and approximately $24.22 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $378.37 or 0.00803855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00278674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00099992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00081280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00089583 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,554.09 or 0.98905439 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,869 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

Tornado Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.