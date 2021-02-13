Tornado (TCORE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.15 Million

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 101.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Tornado token can currently be bought for approximately $191.26 or 0.00407646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $2.62 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 222.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00276415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00096915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00079230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00089008 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,728.00 or 0.97460695 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

