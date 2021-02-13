Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDP. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 50.6% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 180,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 60,729 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 51.3% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

NYSE NDP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 8,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,841. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

