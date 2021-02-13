Tourist Token (TOTO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 54.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Tourist Token has traded 70% higher against the dollar. Tourist Token has a market cap of $33,661.63 and $7.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00280739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00089389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00087646 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.20 or 0.99109747 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062325 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.