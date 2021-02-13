Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,266,500 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the January 14th total of 685,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.8 days.

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $18.37.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMLF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.