TP Group plc (TPG.L) (LON:TPG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.54

TP Group plc (TPG.L) (LON:TPG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and traded as low as $6.20. TP Group plc (TPG.L) shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 105,960 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97.

TP Group plc Company Profile

TP Group plc, a technology service company, provides critical services and equipment to defense, space, and energy sector. It operates in two segments, Technology & Engineering and Consulting & Programme Services. It offers consulting services, including enterprise transformation, feasibility analysis, system engineering, and programme delivery and support; digital solutions, such as critical systems, software tools, artificial intelligence, and decision support for autonomous navigation, constellation management, collision avoidance, resource optimism, and intelligence analysis and asset management; and bespoke engineering solutions comprising life support systems in critical workspaces, hydrogen-based renewable energy solutions, water purification, and rugged electronics for harsh environments and precision engineering of integrity equipment.

