TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) (LON:TRY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $373.19

TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) (LON:TRY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $373.19 and traded as high as $389.00. TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) shares last traded at $387.00, with a volume of 183,326 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 394.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 373.19.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

