Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $598.13

Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $598.13 and traded as high as $656.00. Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) shares last traded at $656.00, with a volume of 14,992 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of £191.49 million and a P/E ratio of 67.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 631.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 598.13.

In other Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) news, insider Max Cawthra sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.35), for a total value of £479,250 ($626,143.19).

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

