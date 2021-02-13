Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

TSCO opened at $159.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $160.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

