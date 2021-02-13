Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,342 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Tractor Supply worth $32,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,248,000 after purchasing an additional 631,833 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $58,848,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 356,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $159.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

